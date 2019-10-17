Home Cities Bengaluru

Fight dengue with Ayurveda

With dampness and humidity in the air, sudden fluctuations in the weather make a perfect environment for bacteria and virus to flourish.

By Dr Shubhankari P Rao
BENGALURU: With dampness and humidity in the air, sudden fluctuations in the weather make a perfect environment for bacteria and virus to flourish. Before stepping out of the house, using personal repellants like karanja ointment can prevent mosquito bites. Ayurveda has fumigation therapies which help keeping mosquitoes away and maintains the hygiene of the house. To do this, sprinkle a mixture of powder of camphor, cloves and dried neem leaves powder on a hot pan and fumigate the room of the patient.

The liver must be detoxed by taking supplements like picrohiza kurroa, designed to flush toxins out of the liver. The colon can be cleansed with laxative like raisins or cleansing and rejuvenating enemas.
Maintain BP using normal amount of salt in your diet because sodium raises blood pressure dramatically .Your physician will prescribe drugs like Rasona ghrutha to raise the blood pressure if needed.

Diet
n1 glass warm water with lemon juice
nTender coconut water
nGinger garlic, pepper, jeera, with vegetable soup
nMoong dal khichdi
nNeem leaves juice, Aloevera juice, Tulsi leaf juice, papaya leaf juice, Tinospora cordifolia leaf juice; pomegranate juice and wheat grass juice help in maintaining platelet count.
Recovery after dengue attack is important. Adhering to a diet less oily, spicy and easy to digest will be helpful. 

-The author is a consultant at Shubha Ayurvedic center, Basavangudi

