Folks try different strokes

Art lovers in the city made a splash at the Bangalore Art Craft and Design Festival 2019, organised by ArtMantram Trust.

Published: 17th October 2019 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Priyansha
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Art lovers in the city made a splash at the Bangalore Art Craft and Design Festival 2019, organised by ArtMantram Trust. With Bengaluru emerging as India’s city of art and artists, both enthusiasts and craftsmen came together to promote indegenious crafts. The multi-venue, multi-event festival also marked the International Craft Day on October 15.

Yumna Harisingh Jawa, vice-president and founding trustee, ArtMantram Trust said, “We firmly believe that art is an integral part of everybody’s life. The organisation seeks to promote art and get people to appreciate its aesthetics. Instead of focusing on the negative aspects of the city, we need to encourage people to appreciate its art and craft.”

Many visitors were seen trying their hands at origami, pottery, pour painting and resin painting, under the guidance of artists at the festival. According to Praveen S, an Origami guide and Math teacher, the art of paper folding and mathematics share a close connection. “Origami is widely practiced in Japan. Ori means ‘to fold’ and gami means paper. The use of colourful paper breaks the monotony and the patterns appear in a clear way. Although it is about patterns, it can be linked to mathematics,” he said.

The pottery sessions were organised by The Hobby Place, a creative studio and hobby centre that nourishes passion and creativity through art. “I am here with my two grandsons who are interested in pottery and other art forms.

They really enjoyed the day,” Grace Lobo told CE. Another participant, 10-year-old Avishai Paul Chawriappa, said, “I learnt to make a paper butterfly. It was an exciting day.” The art festival will be held until October 26, and will include amongst others, an Art Souk, Kalagrama, a crafts market, a Dance Appreciation workshop, children-related activities, exhibitions and interactions, and a national conference on arts, craft and design.

