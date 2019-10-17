Home Cities Bengaluru

Makeup artists set new foundation

New website to aggregate details of make-up artists across country; professionals from city cheer added visibility 

BENGALURU: Think make-up artists, think green rooms or dressing rooms filled with lotions and potions of every kind. But on Tuesday, make-up artists from across the city stole the spotlight as they walked the ramp along with their models. The event was held on the occasion of the launch of Make-up Maestros website, an aggregator of make-up artists in the country.  

Spoorthi TN, founder, Make-up Maestros, said this is a first-of-its-kind initiative where you can see the portfolio of make-up artists, rate them and also check their availability without calling or sending them messages. The website will be operational by the end of November and will provide a list of hairstylists and professionals from the skincare industry.

Spoorthi, who is a make-up artist herself, said when she started off in the industry, she found it difficult to showcase herself along with her work. This motivated her to come up with something innovative. “I used to stand behind the frame during any fashion show or photoshoot. Make-up artists work backstage but they deserve to be noticed too. And moreover, there are so many make-up artists in the country that you would not know who to approach. This way, make-up artists could get more opportunities to be noticed,” she said.

The make-up artists who participated went all out to display their creative sides. From goth themes, florals to a modern interpretation of an Indian woman, they showcased it all. Chartered accountant-turned-make-up artist Vishakha Nair, who has done shows like Lakme Fashion Week, said, “I am only three months old in the industry and I am wondering where to start. It is important to be at the right place to be noticed and it’s a relief to have this platform.”

Apart from these make-up artists, the guests who attended the event were actor Radhika Narayan, Bollywood make-up artist Vidya Tikari, director Vinay Bharadwaj and fashion photographer Lucky Malhotra. Narayan, said, “Make-up artists are lifesavers for actors or anyone in the showbiz. It’s important that they start getting recognised. We need more of these kind of encouragements in future.” 

