‘Music has been a loyal friend’

He went on to record his first solo album in 1992 and has led his own trio and quartet.

By Monika Monalisa
BENGALURU: Jazz guitarist Russell Malone knows that music for him is a loyal friend who has and never will disappoint him. Ahead of his performance in namma ooru between October 18 and 20, Malone, whose band goes by the name Russell Malone Quartet, tells CE his tryst with music. “Music follows me everywhere. After a while, it’s not just the notes you play, it’s about the life you give it,” says the 55-year-old guitarist. Malone started playing the guitar at the age of four at church, and has been inspired by BB King, George Benson, Wes Montgomery, Kenny Burrell, Pat Martino, and just about anyone who plays well.

He went on to record his first solo album in 1992 and has led his own trio and quartet. Speaking about the quartet, he says, “For me it’s about wonderful musicians and great people coming together. I have Rick Germanson on the piano, Neal Smith on the drums, and Vince Dupont on bass.” Although he admits he prefers conforming to traditional tunes, he does not mind some fusion.

“I have no problem with jazz fusion. A musician should play what feels right to him/her,” he says. It’s not Malone’s first trip to India but he can’t stop talking about the warmth of the people here. “As musicians it’s our job that audience have a good time. I was here a few years ago and I remember people being so nice to us. I’m looking forward to making some new friends.

I need to spend more time here to understand the jazz scene in India” Due to his tight schedule, Malone is leaving to the USA immediately after the performance here but promises that something exciting is in store.”I’m planning to record again sometime next year, so stay tuned,” he says. Russell Malone Quartet is performing at Windmills Craftworks, on October 18-19, 9.30pm onwards and October 20, 8pm onwards.

