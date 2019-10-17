Home Cities Bengaluru

What skills should every startup founder have?

The most important skill for a founder is undoubtedly business acumen.

Published: 17th October 2019 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The most important skill for a founder is undoubtedly business acumen. An entrepreneur, by definition, is a general manager, one who has to manage all crucial activities of the business. I would, therefore, point out microeconomics as a critical area of learning.

Equally, a founder is a leader who needs an eye for talent. Whether it is finding appropriate co-founders or building the next line of the leadership team, a founder needs to identify and empower capable people to be energy multipliers. Founders are driven by vision, so they need to have a strong view of the future; at the same time, the action is now. Therefore, the ability, nay, the comfort to straddle the strategic with the tactical is invaluable for a founder.

Today, all businesses are technology businesses. A deep appreciation of technology and its (likely) impact on business and operating models is necessary. This is, in particular, relevant for experienced founders who come in from their business domains.  Finally, entrepreneurship is a long, lonely haul, with possibly more failures than successes. Self-doubt is a constant state of being for founders. Resilience, and to some extent, equanimity, would be a powerful companion on such journeys.– Srinivasa Addepalli, co-founder, GlobalGyan Academy

It is not just an experience that is needed as a skill but a lot of other critical skills are needed for effective business by founders. Most of the things will not go according to your plan and there would be more unpleasant surprises along the way than you could think of.  A founder must be extremely resilient and move through the tough times keeping a strong eye on the product, vision, business, and team. Focus needs to be practised on an everyday basis.

You have to deal with 50 things every minute of your entrepreneurial life but you cannot lose focus of both; the bigger picture and the finer details. From product-market fit, to supply chain issues to customer satisfaction - every day poses a new problem while running a business. A critical skill that every founder needs are to be able to effectively and efficiently solve problems that he/she probably would have never thought or heard of before.

Even in the daily running of an organisation, efficient communication is the hallmark for every founder. Apart from this, creating a strong team around you and empowering that team to be able to achieve their best is what makes your business reach true heights.
– Pooja Khanna, founder, Venn

Iam deeply influenced by Kautilya and I rely on my understanding of how Arthashastra applies to run a business. A founder must gather and make sense of information from different places. Empower your cabinet, mostly single founders end up doing everything themselves till a certain stage. However to do things at scale and succeed, one needs to be able to delegate with oversight. A successful leader should have the ability to find people to do bigger, better things, and empower them to do it.  

Understanding the dynamics of changing markets and being up-to-date with policy frameworks is imperative for a startup founder. Finally, nurture your allies, spend time on relationships - with your employees, partners, family, friends, competitors, and customers.Try not to have an agenda, rather be open to new ideas, opportunities and always do more for others.
 – Shalabh Gupta, founder and CEO, Akiva Superfoods

I strongly believe that any individual can get great success if he or she follows his passion. For every new business to become a reality, one needs the patience to make a budding idea into a fullfledged business. Moreover, it is very important to balance excitement, passion and also the business plan before deep-diving into any business. 

One needs to be prepared for any setbacks or delays that might happen. But it’s important to be patient and determined. Focus on your end goal and keep working towards it. Teamwork and Lead from Front is an important key as there is no ‘I’ in the team and it is very important to understand and accept that your team plays a pivotal role in shaping up your business.  

Finally, there is no substitute for hard work; just a business idea is not enough. The founder of an organisation needs to work hard towards achieving his goals. Even the simplest of businesses require hard work to achieve great success.
– Manoj Kudtarkar, co-founder, QSR Brands India Private Limited  

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp