Home Cities Bengaluru

Woman and son chase away pigeon thieves

A 50-year-old woman and her son foiled a robbery attempt by a gang who tried to steal her pigeons, in Tirumenahalli on Tuesday.

Published: 17th October 2019 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

By H M Chaithanya Swamy 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 50-year-old woman and her son foiled a robbery attempt by a gang who tried to steal her pigeons, in Tirumenahalli on Tuesday. The complainant, Gulnaz, stays with her son and daughter-in-law. As they are into pigeon farming, they have a separate room on the terrace of their house, where the pigeons are kept in a cage. 

As per the complaint, on 2.15 am, Gulnaz heard the sound of someone walking on the asphalt sheets, on the first floor of her house. Gulnaz woke her son up and ran outside the house to check. On seeing the miscreants, she raised an alarm. The miscreants jumped off the building and ran. Gulnaz and her son chased them, but the miscreants got into an autorickshaw they had parked nearby, and fled.  On returning, Gulnaz found that the miscreants tried to set fire to the door of the room where the pigeons are kept. She and her son put it out. 

According to an investigating officer, the miscreants poured petrol on the door to set it on fire. He said that they broke the asphalt sheets to get in. “We suspect that someone who knew that Gulnaz had pigeons in the house tried to steal them,” the officer said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp