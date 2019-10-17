Woman and son chase away pigeon thieves

H M Chaithanya Swamy By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 50-year-old woman and her son foiled a robbery attempt by a gang who tried to steal her pigeons, in Tirumenahalli on Tuesday. The complainant, Gulnaz, stays with her son and daughter-in-law. As they are into pigeon farming, they have a separate room on the terrace of their house, where the pigeons are kept in a cage.

As per the complaint, on 2.15 am, Gulnaz heard the sound of someone walking on the asphalt sheets, on the first floor of her house. Gulnaz woke her son up and ran outside the house to check. On seeing the miscreants, she raised an alarm. The miscreants jumped off the building and ran. Gulnaz and her son chased them, but the miscreants got into an autorickshaw they had parked nearby, and fled. On returning, Gulnaz found that the miscreants tried to set fire to the door of the room where the pigeons are kept. She and her son put it out.

According to an investigating officer, the miscreants poured petrol on the door to set it on fire. He said that they broke the asphalt sheets to get in. “We suspect that someone who knew that Gulnaz had pigeons in the house tried to steal them,” the officer said.