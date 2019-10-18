Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru-based private Alliance University chancellor Sudhir Angur​ held for murder of ex-VC

Published: 18th October 2019 04:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2019 04:04 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By IANS

BENGALURU: In a sensational midnight murder case, Bengaluru-based private Alliance University chancellor Sudhir Angur and his aide Suraj Singh were arrested for the alleged killing of its former vice-chancellor Ayyappa Dore here, police said on Friday.

"Angur and Singh were arrested on Thursday for allegedly plotting the murder of Dore in the HMT ground near his residence on Tuesday-Wednesday night in the city's northern suburb," Bengaluru Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) N. Shashi Kumar told IANS.

The police are on the lookout for four unidentified youth who allegedly stabbed 53-year-old Dore to death when he was on a walk after supper in the vicinity.

"We have set up 5 teams to hunt down the four accused who seem to have agreed to eliminate Dore for Rs 1-crore ransom that Angur promised to pay through Singh who hired them for the crime," Kumar said.

The duo (Angur and Singh) were arrested on a complaint Dore's widow Bhavana filed with the local (R.T. Nagar) police station on Wednesday when she noticed that her husband did not return home from his walk on Tuesday night.

"Video footage from closed circuit television cameras at Dore's house and the locality and mobile call records of the accused and the victim gave us clues on their alleged involvement and the motive behind the gruesome murder -- a family dispute over the varsity's ownership with younger sibling Madhukar Angur.

Though a local court judge on Thursday remanded the accused to 14-day judicial custody after they were produced before him, the police have sought their interrogation to find the motive under Section 302 and other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A police patrolling team found Dore's body with multiple stab wounds in a pool of blood in the ground and was identified by Bhavan as that of her husband.

"We have also summoned Madhukar, Sudhir's younger brother, for more details on the southern state's first private university and the legal disputes over its ownership," said Kumar.

A ruling by the Registrar of Companies (RoC) on the university's ownership in favour of Madhukar appears to have provoked Sudhir to get Dore killed through hired assailants for siding with his younger brother.

"I am shocked that my brother (Sudhir) has plotted to kill Dore and me too, as he revealed to the police, for the university's ownership," Madhukar told reporters.

