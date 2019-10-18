Bengaluru to get 3 new bus depots this December  

Home Cities Bengaluru

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The city will have three new bus depots which will manage 100-120 buses each. The depots will come up in December at Uttanahalli, Nagadasanahalli and Pillaganahalli. This was part of the 2013 plan to have seven bus depots.

“The infrastructure is ready. Only the machinery and inventory needs to be setup,” BMTC spokesperson told The New Indian Express. There are already five depots near Yelahanka. Asked why the number of depots are being increased, the spokesperson said, “The existing depots have increased their schedules and each depot is supposed to hold up to 120 buses. But due to increasing demand, there is a need for more depots. This will help ease out the schedules,” the spokesperson said.

As of now, there are 45 depots in the city. Devanahalli will also get a depot by next year. The facilities will also include a women’s lounge. 

“The three new bus depots coming in December have their route map set and it was done by our traffic department,” BMTC Managing Director C Shikha told TNIE.

  • mohan
    why bmtc depot 42 not operating. infrastructure of this depot was ready from 2012. why the department is wasting public money.
    19 days ago reply
