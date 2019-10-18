Home Cities Bengaluru

Guest lecturer assaults PU student in Bengaluru, video viral

A mobile recording of the incident had gone viral on social media.

Published: 18th October 2019 04:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2019 04:31 PM   |  A+A-

Assault

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

Bengaluru: A guest lecturer of a private college in Rajajinagar was accused of assaulting a PU student in the classroom. 

The student allegedly broke the stick and tried to joke about the lecturer. The enraged lecturer pushed him around. A mobile recording of the incident went viral on social media.

Rajajinagar police said that "We are not aware of the incident but the video has been forwarded to us. Based on the footage we have asked the college authorities to give complete details.

It is said that the incident took place three days ago and the lecturer Harish hit the student Ravi with a bag before other students inside the classroom. When Ravi ran away from the classroom Harish chased him and brought inside him before banging him against the wall."

The college authorities denied to share any details and Harish stopped coming to the college ever since he was warned by the principal for his behaviour. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Harish Bengaluru assault incident Bengaluru PU assault Rajajinagar
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp