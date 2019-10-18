Guest lecturer assaults PU student in Bengaluru, video viral

By Express News Service

Bengaluru: A guest lecturer of a private college in Rajajinagar was accused of assaulting a PU student in the classroom.

The student allegedly broke the stick and tried to joke about the lecturer. The enraged lecturer pushed him around. A mobile recording of the incident went viral on social media.

Rajajinagar police said that "We are not aware of the incident but the video has been forwarded to us. Based on the footage we have asked the college authorities to give complete details.

It is said that the incident took place three days ago and the lecturer Harish hit the student Ravi with a bag before other students inside the classroom. When Ravi ran away from the classroom Harish chased him and brought inside him before banging him against the wall."

The college authorities denied to share any details and Harish stopped coming to the college ever since he was warned by the principal for his behaviour.