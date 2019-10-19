Home Cities Bengaluru

21-year-old MBA student dies while practising ramp walk in Bengaluru

When there was no movement from Shalini, her college mates and college staff rushed her to a nearby private hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.

Published: 19th October 2019 05:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 05:57 PM   |  A+A-

A 21-year-old MBA student Shalini.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 21-year-old MBA student died mysteriously on Friday afternoon while practising a ramp walk for an upcoming event.
 
The deceased has been identified as Shalini, a resident of Lakshminarayanapura near Srirampura. She was a first-year student of AIMS.

Shalini walked on the ramp a couple of times and was standing in the corner waiting for her turn when she sat down on her knees.

According to police, no one initially paid her much attention as they thought she was tired.

But when there was no movement from Shalini, her college mates and college staff rushed her to a nearby private hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.

Her body has been shifted to Saptagiri hospital mortuary and the autopsy will be conducted on Saturday.

An investigating officer said Shalini came to college on Friday morning around 8.30 am. After attending classes, she along with others started practising around 3 pm for an event scheduled on Monday. She collapsed around 3.30 pm. 

"Though the exact cause for her death is not clear, we suspect it must be a cardiac arrest as there are no injuries found on her body or symptoms of suicide. But we can declare the cause only after doctors give us a post mortem report," he said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MBA student AIMS student death Ramp walk
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp