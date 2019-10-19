21-year-old MBA student dies while practising ramp walk in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 21-year-old MBA student died mysteriously on Friday afternoon while practising a ramp walk for an upcoming event.



The deceased has been identified as Shalini, a resident of Lakshminarayanapura near Srirampura. She was a first-year student of AIMS.

Shalini walked on the ramp a couple of times and was standing in the corner waiting for her turn when she sat down on her knees.

According to police, no one initially paid her much attention as they thought she was tired.

But when there was no movement from Shalini, her college mates and college staff rushed her to a nearby private hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.

Her body has been shifted to Saptagiri hospital mortuary and the autopsy will be conducted on Saturday.

An investigating officer said Shalini came to college on Friday morning around 8.30 am. After attending classes, she along with others started practising around 3 pm for an event scheduled on Monday. She collapsed around 3.30 pm.

"Though the exact cause for her death is not clear, we suspect it must be a cardiac arrest as there are no injuries found on her body or symptoms of suicide. But we can declare the cause only after doctors give us a post mortem report," he said.



