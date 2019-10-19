Cheers! Bengalureans To have a great weekend

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Urban crowd across Bangalore can expect two exciting days full of beer, music and food.

This event is shaping up to be a haven for beer lover with six varieties of Geist Craft beer, including wheat beers, lagers IPAs and more. Adding to the festivity, there is live music by Lagori and a variety of lip-smacking delicacies.

GeistoberFest is set to take place on October 19 at Orion Mall at Brigade Gateway, “GeistoberFest is our way of expanding on that premise in the most inviting manner,” says Vijay Kumar Bhatia, senior general manager of Orion malls.

The idea is to capture the essence of what makes an enjoyable weekend. “GeistoberFest is immensely appealing in the eyes of the average Bengalurean,” he says adding, “To put it simply, if you are looking to have a great time with family and friends, GeistoberFest is where you need to be.” The event will be held at Orion Mall, Brigade gateway, Malleswaram on October 19.