Home Cities Bengaluru

Encroachments near Yeswanthpur railway station impact amenities for passengers

It has been 17 years since large-scale encroachments took place on railway property around Yeswanthpur railway station.

Published: 19th October 2019 04:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 04:41 AM   |  A+A-

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: It has been 17 years since large-scale encroachments took place on railway property around Yeswanthpur railway station. Bengaluru Railway Division is still trying to recover five-and-a-half acre of its land to create better infrastructure to facilitate running of more trains as well as create passenger amenities. 

The political backing for slum dwellers is preventing Railways from evicting them.
According to data from the Land Acquisitions Department of Railways, an acre and 30 guntas at BK Nagar and two parcels of land at Sharif Nagar — an acre and 30 guntas and an acre and 38 guntas — have been encroached upon by slums as well as a few shops since 2002. 

“If we are able to get hold of the parcels of land in Sharif Nagar, it can help us extend the yard in Yeswanthpur which will help in stabling more number of trains. This will facilitate running of more services from here,” said a top railway official. 

Another land which was handed over to Metro has been encroached by a concern called RNS. “Enhancing parking facilities and extension of platforms are among other amenities that needs to be created,” the official added. 

The Railways has been despatching a series of letters over the years to the Slum Development Board to rehabilitate the families occupying the space in authorised resettlement spaces since 2002. “Encroachments around Bengaluru Railway station involving one cluster of 103 slum houses and another 200 slums at Khoday’s Circle have been removed in the past apart from encroachments at Cantonment railway station and Baiyappanahalli,” he said.

The process of clearing slums that have encroached railway land is under way near Nayandahalli station with 40.465 sqmt cleared. “It would have been quicker if political leaders had not stopped it years ago. This space is vital for us to create infrastructure when the suburban rail comes to the city,” the official added.  

The response from the state government has been much better during the last one year, another top official said. “However, the process is moving slowly,” he added. Officials at the Slum Development Board could not be reached for their response. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp