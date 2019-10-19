Home Cities Bengaluru

I-T likely to file plaint in seat scam

Case could be referred to CBI for probe under Prevention of Corruption Act

G Parameshwara

G Parameshwara (Photo | EPS)

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Directorate of Income Tax (Investigation) is likely to file a complaint with the state police regarding the medical seat scam in three colleges run by veteran Congress leaders G Parameshwara and R L Jalappa, in alleged violation of the Karnataka Educational Institutions (Prohibition of Capitation Fee) Act, 1984.

“Blocking of government seats and collection of capitation fee in private medical colleges is a criminal offence under the Act,” an officer said.

“The I-T complaint to the police would be the first step at launching a criminal investigation in the alleged medical seat fraud, which is estimated at close to Rs 300 crore. The case is likely to be referred to the Central Bureau of Investigation for probe under the Prevention of Corruption Act,” he added.

Meanwhile, Parameshwara deposed before the income tax authorities on October 15. While admitting to “huge admission lapses” in the two colleges run by his trust - Sri Siddhartha Education Society (SSES), he reportedly told the income tax officers that he was not aware of the seat scam in his colleges because of his preoccupation with politics,” sources told The New Indian Express.

“His statements, which were made under oath, were recorded under Section 132 of the I-T Act,” he added.
Parameshwara’s nephew and trustee of the SSES, Anand, had earlier reportedly confessed before the income tax authorities about the medical seat blocking scam in the two colleges and to collection of unaccounted money in excess of Rs 100 crore. 

Around 185 government seats in these medical colleges were illegally blocked and later sold to undeserving students at premium ‘donations’ ranging between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 65 lakh each. DGIT officers had also searched Sri Devaraj Urs Academy of Higher Education and Research in Kolar in which they had allegedly found that 29 government quota seats were sold.

