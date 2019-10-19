Lecturer beats student for cracking joke

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A guest lecturer of a private college in Rajajinagar has been accused of assaulting a first year PU student in the classroom. The student allegedly tried to crack a joke against the lecturer, who lost his cool and pushed him around, slapping him several times.

The incident was reportedly recorded by a fellow student on his phone and it went viral on social media on Friday.

The incident took place four days ago. Rajajinagar police received the video clip on Friday.

A Rajajinagar police official told The New Indian Express, “We issued a notice after the video went viral. A team was also sent to Basaveshwara College and based on the video footage we have asked college principal Jyothi to give details.”