Home Cities Bengaluru

Miffed with poor infra, Mahadevapura residents protest, ask MLAs, MPs to resign

The protest gained popularity on social media with many tweeting about the pathetic road conditions, lack of streetlights and overflowing drains.

Published: 19th October 2019 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 04:44 AM   |  A+A-

Mahadevapura residents protest at Marathahalli bridge on Friday | Pandarinath B

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: More than 1,000 people of Mahadevapura gathered at the Marathahalli bridge bus stop and staged a protest against officials concerned for not providing the constituency with basic infrastructure.

Various resident welfare organisations and students from four schools got together for the protest holding placards with messages like  ‘#Mahadevapura Demands-Corporator, MLA, MP — RESIGN’ and ‘Serve people, Not Yourself. 

The residents pointed out that the constituency is plagued by multiple problems like garbage issues, bad roads, no clean drinking water facility, no good drainage facility, bad traffic management and most of all pollution. 

“There are no services which citizens do not have to beg and plead for. But such is our lot here in Mahadevapura. Potholed and flooded roads, dark streets are the paths taken by citizens here to work. The irony never escapes us,” said a member of Whitefield Rising.

A member of Doddakannelli Rising said, “We have to pay taxes every time and god knows where the taxes are going. We can’t see it being utilised anywhere. If this does not change, we will stop paying taxes. Elected representatives should either bring the change or resign immediately.”

The residents’ other demands include the Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority prioritising suburban rail, immediate rejuvenation of Bellandur and Varthur lakes and a separate division of traffic police at Mahadevapura.

It was also pointed out that last year the people of Mahadevpura had given a manifesto to MLA Arvind Limbavali and the corporator of Whitefield listing out immediate areas of concern. But none of their demands have been met. 

The protest gained popularity on social media with many tweeting about the pathetic road conditions, lack of streetlights and overflowing drains. Even people from across the state like Mandya, Chikkamagaluru, Tumakuru and Mysuru shared the protest tweets and asked their respective elected representatives to help the Mahadevapura residents.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp