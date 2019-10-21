Home Cities Bengaluru

Chefs pledge next-gen recipes for healthy kids

Nine chefs of Mayfair Hotels and Resorts took part in the event.

Published: 21st October 2019 09:05 AM

International Chefs’ Day being celebrated at Hotel Mayfair on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to dissuade the children from junk food and attract them to healthy eating habit, chefs at Mayfair Hotels and Resorts here on Sunday celebrated International Chefs’ Day with the theme “Kids’ Health”. 

The professional cooks demonstrated recipes using vegetables and forgotten grains like millets. They prepared dishes like Bottle Gourd and Sesame roulade, Apple Kiwi smoothie, Ragi and Oats ladoo and Flax seed tart filled with broccoli and tofu and shared the recipes with the guests. 

“Chefs around the globe celebrate this profession every year, keeping in mind the duty to pass on the knowledge and culinary skills to next generation of chefs and communities with a sense of pride and commitment to the future,” said Corporate Chef, Mayfair Hotels and Resorts Nisar Ahmed.
“This day is an opportunity to teach kids about healthy eating by letting them to be creative with food. With inputs and help from chefs, parents will be able to create tasty recipes for their children,” he said. Mayfair Executive Chef Atish Saxena, who gave a presentation on benefits of fruits and vegetables, said good nutrition is a crucial part of growth and development.

Officials of Odisha Millet Mission, who were present at the event, displayed a variety of millet products including ragi cookies, ragi mixture and ragi ‘murukku’ and encouraged parents to prepare dishes from the ancient grains rich in iron, fire and other essential nutrients. Nine chefs of Mayfair Hotels and Resorts took part in the event.

