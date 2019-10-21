Home Cities Bengaluru

Endeavour to change the ‘face’ of India

Published: 21st October 2019

By Vyas Sivanand
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Started in 1998, Inxs medical centre for Obesity is a centre of solace for all those who ‘suffer’ from body weight. Dr Keerthi Patel and Dr Sangeetha Patel, the doctor duo who were working in Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiology as junior doctors after graduating from Sri Siddartha Medical College -Bangalore University, developed the solution to address the ‘issue’ of obesity. Dr Keerthi R Patel speaks about their solutions and how obesity is one of the leading causes for heart disease and prevention is key.
Tell us about the origin of Inxs Medical centre.

After finishing our diploma in Practical Dermatology from Cardiff (UK) and undergoing training in Mesotherapy in Paris (France), we pioneered in the field of Mesotherapy and launched treatments for the first time in India.

Subsequently, we worked and trained in Paris in the field of obesity management and launched Carboypentherapy in India. Later, we launched Cryolipolysis again for the first time here and after being in the obesity management field, we simultaneously launched the anti-aging section after successfully training in Brussels for the same.

What are the main services?
Body sculpting injections, oral drops for weight loss, absolute fat loss treatments, stem cell-based face lifts, laser for pigmentation and mini-face lift, hair removal with light-based device, injections for skin colour change, nose shape changing procedure and hair growth injections.

How has it grown over the years?
Since Inxs antiaging clinique is a well-known centre having a reputation for world-class treatment which are affordable and result-oriented, there is a good demand. The changing lifestyles have definitely made people aware of the latest developments in the field of cosmetology and anti-aging medicine and they are constantly on the lookout for such facilities in India rather than going abroad.

How many centres do you operate? Are you planning new ones?
As of now, we operate only at Inxs Antiaging Clinique in Bengaluru as we believe in personalised treatment to patients, be it popular Bollywood stars who regularly visit us or local TV stars, or those who are looking for some makeovers.
 
In terms of treatment, are you on par with international standards?
We are qualified dermatologists and trained internationally. Over the last 20 years of clinical practice, we have treated over 10,000 cases with almost 95% success rate (5% owing to lack of follow-up and patients not following instructions). Inxs was chosen as the venue for the makeover centre for all the participants of Femina Diva 2018.

