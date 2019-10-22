Home Cities Bengaluru

141 convicts walk free from prison

Many of them who were convicted for murder have picked up skills, such as baking, that they plan on using outside

Published: 22nd October 2019 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

Inmates were released from prisons on Monday | NAGARAJA GADEKAL

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A sense of relief and tiredness was visible on the faces of 141 convicts who were released from various prisons in Karnataka, on Monday, owing to good behaviour. Many of them were charged with murder, some stemming from property disputes. Ramzan Jamakhandi, 66, could barely speak without breaking down. He was finally free after serving 13 years and seven months in prison. “All I want to do is spend time with my three daughters, wife and eight grandchildren. I was convicted for a murder case,” he said.

Munikrishna, 41, was delighted to get rid of the white cotton prison uniform and change into a red shirt. He was released after serving 16 years. “I am from Devanahalli and was charged with murder, which was caused by a property dispute. I saw my family a month ago. I have a wife, two kids, a brother and a sister at home,” he shared.

65-year-old Kalappa says he is ill and tired, “I should never come back to jail again. I want to go back to my farming life, as it was before I got convicted for murder. I have lost 14 years and eight months,” said Kalppa, a native of Chikkamagaluru.

Some like Nagesh say their conviction affected their family’s life more than theirs. “I spent 13 years and four months in prison for a murder charge, which happened owing to a property dispute. My mother and wife have suffered more than I have because of this. I too want to start a family like everyone else,” said Nagesh, who got a BA degree in Political Science from Karnataka State Open University, while in prison. 
Abhinaya, an engineer in Bengaluru came to receive her mother’s brother, Somu, who was released after 12 years in prison. Somu used her phone to call the rest of his family and was crying with joy, announcing that he was finally free.

“My wife committed suicide and I was convicted on a false case of dowry harassment. However, I no longer have any anger towards the judicial system. I am just happy I have been released,” he added. His niece, Abhinaya, told TNIE, “After school we used to play with our mama (uncle) but one day when I was in Class 8 he was arrested. At that time, I did not understand why he was not at home anymore. I am finally seeing him after 12 years and we will help him start a business by lending him money.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp