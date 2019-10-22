Home Cities Bengaluru

5,500 strangers raise Rs 70 lakh to cure Bengaluru child of genetic disorder

Five-year-old Likhit B Reddy with a rare genetic condition is hoping to get a new lease of life after 5,500 people came together to raise funds for him online.

Published: 22nd October 2019 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 03:06 PM   |  A+A-

Five-year-old Likhit B Reddy. (Photo | Express)

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Five-year-old Likhit B Reddy with a rare genetic condition is hoping to get a new lease of life after 5,500 people came together to raise funds for him online. Likhit suffers from a disorder called LAD Type III & Glanzman Thrombasthenia, which makes him bleed profusely. He will be undergoing a bone marrow transplant as a ‘definitive therapy’ to his condition. 

For the past two years, he would have to miss several classes after a blood transfusion. Earlier this week through Milaap, a crowdfunding platform, Rs 70 lakh was raised in 19 hours, which is Rs 20 lakh more than what was required for the bone-marrow transplant.

The cost estimate for the transplant is about Rs 40 lakh, but until the pre-transplant procedures are complete, Likhit, who attends Nandagolkula School, GKW Layout, still needs transfusions and regular medical care. Now the frequency of bleeding has gone up to almost once a week. 

His father, Bharat Reddy, who is an IT support employee said, “We informed the school about his condition and they have been really cooperative. He needs a leave of about three days after every transfusion.”

After every transfusion, for 10-12 days, he is like any other child - he can play and attend classes. “He is a rather bright 5-year-old. He speaks four languages and is keen on learning a new one. However, once in 15 days he shuts his mouth as hard as he can with his hands, too scared to spit out the huge volumes of blood oozing out of his gums. He hates the taste of it but is unable to understand what is happening to him,” Reddy added. The surplus amount from the funds will be used for Likhit’s regular treatment and clear outstanding bills, if any.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
genetic disorder
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp