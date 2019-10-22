5,500 strangers raise Rs 70 lakh to cure Bengaluru child of genetic disorder

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Five-year-old Likhit B Reddy with a rare genetic condition is hoping to get a new lease of life after 5,500 people came together to raise funds for him online. Likhit suffers from a disorder called LAD Type III & Glanzman Thrombasthenia, which makes him bleed profusely. He will be undergoing a bone marrow transplant as a ‘definitive therapy’ to his condition.

For the past two years, he would have to miss several classes after a blood transfusion. Earlier this week through Milaap, a crowdfunding platform, Rs 70 lakh was raised in 19 hours, which is Rs 20 lakh more than what was required for the bone-marrow transplant.

The cost estimate for the transplant is about Rs 40 lakh, but until the pre-transplant procedures are complete, Likhit, who attends Nandagolkula School, GKW Layout, still needs transfusions and regular medical care. Now the frequency of bleeding has gone up to almost once a week.

His father, Bharat Reddy, who is an IT support employee said, “We informed the school about his condition and they have been really cooperative. He needs a leave of about three days after every transfusion.”

After every transfusion, for 10-12 days, he is like any other child - he can play and attend classes. “He is a rather bright 5-year-old. He speaks four languages and is keen on learning a new one. However, once in 15 days he shuts his mouth as hard as he can with his hands, too scared to spit out the huge volumes of blood oozing out of his gums. He hates the taste of it but is unable to understand what is happening to him,” Reddy added. The surplus amount from the funds will be used for Likhit’s regular treatment and clear outstanding bills, if any.