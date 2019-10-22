Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru city crime graph up

Tops table with New Delhi, Mumbai; comes in second place for murders and thefts 

By MG Chetan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Among the 19 metropolitan cities in the country, Bengaluru figures in the top three positions for four crimes — Murder, Crimes against Women, Crimes against Children and Thefts.The statistics of ‘Crime in India - 2017’ released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), after a delay of more than a year, reveal that Bengaluru’s crime graph is on an upswing, compared to the two previous years.

In murder cases, Bengaluru topped the chart, next only to Delhi. As many as 235 people were murdered in the city in 2017, while Delhi recorded 400 killings and Mumbai 183. While 188 people were murdered in Bengaluru in 2015, the number shot up to 229 in 2016.

The city’s murder cases make up 11.9 per cent of the total 1,976 murders committed in the 19 cities.The city figured at third position in Crimes against Women and Crimes against Children, after Delhi and Mumbai. As many as 3,565 cases of Crimes against Women were registered in Bengaluru in 2017, as against 3,109 registered in 2015 and 3,412 cases in 2016.

Delhi topped the chart with 11,542 cases and Mumbai 
saw 5,453 cases. Of 40,839 such cases registered in metropolitan cities, Bengaluru accounted for 8.7 per cent.Similarly, 1,582 cases of Crimes against Children were registered in Bengaluru, while Delhi and Mumbai registered 6,844 and 3,790 cases respectively. The city had seen 1,086 and 1,333 cases in 2015 and 2016.In 2017, a total of 2,31,671 cases of theft were registered and Delhi recorded 1,61,818 cases followed by 10,804 cases in Bengaluru and Mumbai (9,718 cases).

