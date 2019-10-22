Home Cities Bengaluru

Enthusiasts gain insight into several spider varieties during walk

Bengalureans of all age groups delved into the natural history, adaptations and behaviour of spiders through the spider walk on October 20.

Published: 22nd October 2019 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Brinda Das
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengalureans of all age groups delved into the natural history, adaptations and behaviour of spiders through the spider walk on October 20. Veena Kapoor, who works with the Nature Conservation Foundation, led the walk from Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath.She gave the participants some easy and fun tips about how one can identify some common spider groups based on some key characteristics and observations.

Participants observed some spiders in various micro-habitats they call home. Some of the species found during the walk were Hunting Spider, Stalker Spider, Deceiver and Cheater, Mimicry Spider, Camouflage Spider, Fishing Spider, Spitting Spider and so on.

However, the nocturnal Net Casting Spider was an interesting watch. They digest their retinas at night as they are extremely sensitive to light and regrow them the next morning. Meanwhile, the Huntsmen Spider was equally interesting as they prey on cockroaches.

Children were the most inquisitive participants as they had dozens of questions for Kapoor. They showed great enthusiasm and wondered why they never saw various species of spiders before.

Kapoor started looking at spiders about 20 years back when she stumbled upon slides with images of various spiders and spider books during her first job in Chennai. She was completely hooked when she was shown the web of a tent web spider that resided in the office garden. “A four-year stint in Valparai to work on a long-term rainforest restoration programme gave me an opportunity to document some rainforest spiders and figure out if there were a few species that could be used as indicators of habitat quality for that landscape.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp