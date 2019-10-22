Home Cities Bengaluru

Man sets himself, wife, kids on fire

A 51-year-old carpenter set himself on fire and threw himself on his wife and two children who were asleep in their house.

The children, Cauvery and Srikanth who were charred to death

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 51-year-old carpenter set himself on fire and threw himself on his wife and two children who were asleep in their house. The children were charred to death while his wife’s condition is said to be critical. The incident took place in Cottonpet near Majestic, early Monday morning. The police said the couple would fight frequently and the accused would also suspect her fidelity. The deceased have been identified as Murali, his children Cauvery (21) and Srikanth (13). Murali’s wife Geetha (43) has been shifted to Victoria Hospital where her statement was taken. The couple’s third son, Karthik (19) had a lucky escape as he stayed over at a friend’s house the previous night. 

A senior police officer said the incident took place at 5.45 am. Murali had stepped out saying he would get coffee but instead returned with petrol. He poured the petrol on the bedsheet where his wife and two children were asleep. Geetha smelt the petrol fumes and woke up. But Murali instantly set himself on fire, jumped on them and hugged them. Geetha managed to wriggle herself out, but the kids who crawled under the bed, were charred to death. The fire spread across the house and neighbours who noticed Geetha running from her house rescued her and took her to a hospital. 

Cottonpet police who took a statement from Geetha said Murali was addicted to alcohol and was not going to work for the past few months. The family hails from Mulabagilu in Kolar and had come to the city 12 years ago. Cauvery was a first-year B Com student in a private college and her brother Srikanth was a Class 7 student in a private school. An investigation officer said that Murali, who died in hospital,  gave a statement before the police that he suspected Geetha’s fidelity.

