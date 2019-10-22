Home Cities Bengaluru

Social security for delivery boys on the cards: Karnataka Labour Minister

This is also expected to take care of taxi drivers who are working in mobile app-based services.

Published: 22nd October 2019

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government is planning to bring in a comprehensive policy on social security for delivery boys and drivers who work in mobile-based booking services, said Labour Minister S Suresh Kumar. Kumar was speaking to reporters after a meeting with various labour unions on Monday.

He said to provide delivery boys and drivers with social security, a high-power committee will be constituted to submit a report in this regard. Based on the report, a draft a policy will be framed.

“We will also conduct meetings with owners and companies soon,’’ he said.Further, the minister said whenever there is an issue between the management and the employees, there is no proper mechanism to interact with them and get the issues resolved. For this, a strong policy will be required, which will help government to resolve these issues.

HELPLINE FOR  LABOUR  
The minister said a helpline (155214) for construction labourers has been started by the Construction Workers Welfare Board. State labour meet will take place soon, he added. 

