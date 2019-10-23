Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru anganwadi gets colourful makeover

Surrounded by wild bushes, the anganwadi was previously in a sorry situation.

Published: 23rd October 2019 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2019 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

The anganwadi now has 7 children

By Lesly Joseph
Express News Service

BENGALURU: These days, children at the Rajeshwari Nagara Anganwadi near Banashankari Metro station are happy studying in their classroom, thanks to the walls of the anganwadi being painted with colourful images. The children also listen to stories on Thursdays, led by Sangeetha, a library educator at Hasiru Dala, an NGO that works for the empowerment of the waste-picker community. The NGO took the initiative to paint the anganwadi in association with transgender artists from Aravani Art Project in September first week.

“We run Buguri Community Library, a library project for kids aged five years and above. When we started our library project here, we found that many kids didn’t know how to hold a book. If we support the early childhood education then the kids who come to us would be more equipped. So, we started read aloud sessions on Thursdays at anganwadi and helped with renovating it,” said Lakshmi Karunakaran, programme director, Hasiru Dala.

Surrounded by wild bushes, the anganwadi was previously in a sorry situation. “This one room building is a temporary set up. We had only four children between 2.5-5 years. Nobody was willing to send their kids due to the poor condition of the anganwadi. We got some help from Hasiru Dala and cleared the bushes and painted the building,” says Jayalakshmi Narayan, anganwadi teacher, who also added that now the number of children has increased to seven and three more children will be enrolling next month.    
 “We have also conducted theatre shows for the kids, which were presented by Gillo theatre group. Now we painted their set up with art works. Early exposure to art helps a growing child’s cognitive abilities,” shared Karunakaran.

The team says there is a long way to go ahead to get basic infrastructure in the anganwadi. “It still doesn’t have electricity connection and toilet facilities.  The plan to allocate `12-15 lakh for the development of the anganwadi from the government is in pipeline. We are in talk with the concerned officials to get space for children resource centre within the anganwadi set up,” Karunakaran said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp