Cyclist hits pothole on his way home, ends up with ligament tear

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: How dangerous are city roads for cyclists? Thirty-seven-year-old Arun (name changed), a software engineer, was cycling back from his work place at RMZ eco space to his house in Yemlur via Bellandur Lake stretch when he suddenly had a bad fall due to the slush and potholes.

“The distance from my work place to my house is just about 5 km. It was around 5.30 pm on Monday when I was cycling back home and the potholed road was entirely water-logged after Monday’s rain. My cycle went over a pothole, I lost my balance, fell and landed on my knee. I couldn’t move. The locals came to my help. They gently moved me to the side of the road and gave me water. I then called my friend and he took me to a nearby hospital,” said Arun.

“The doctor examined me and said I had a ligament tear and advised rest for a few days. I have to take the help of my family members to move around in the house. I don’t know how many cyclists have fallen victim to bad roads like me,” he said.

He said the road was repaired two weeks ago, and one spell of rain had exposed the patchwork done by the civic body.

Bicycle Mayor, Sathya Sankaran, told TNIE that cyclists were more prone to accidents than motorists. “Two months ago, my friend Ashok while cycling back home fell straight on his face due to the bad road at CV Raman Nagar and he had to undergo surgery. We need good infrastructure and have dedicated bicycle lanes. It is the need of the hour.”