Home Cities Bengaluru

Guard barges into house, tries to rape home-alone woman

It was a harrowing experience for this 35-year-old brave woman who fought with the security guard of her own apartment who attempted to rape and stab her to death.

Published: 23rd October 2019 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2019 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It was a harrowing experience for this 35-year-old brave woman who fought with the security guard of her own apartment who attempted to rape and stab her to death. The victim fought with him for almost 20 minutes at her flat in Bagalur near Yelahanka before the neighbours heard her screams and rushed to help her.

According to the police, the incident took place at 12.30 am on Sunday. The security guard, Suman Deb Yadav, 21, a native of Assam, managed to gain entry into the flat through the utility area which was adjacent to the kitchen. The victim, an HR professional, was home alone when she heard a sound and woke up to switch on her bedroom light. Just then Yadav pounced on her and allegedly gagged her and tried to rape her. Yadav also allegedly tried to smother her with a pillow. He carried a knife and tried to stab her. The victim said that she kicked him and ran to open the main door when the accused bit her hands.Police arrested the accused a day later and handed him over to judicial custody.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp