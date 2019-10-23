Home Cities Bengaluru

Towards a new innings

RCB’s newly appointed sports massage therapist Navnita Gautam hopes that more women will grow in this field

Published: 23rd October 2019 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2019 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Simran Ahuja
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The past few days have been nothing short of a dream come true for Navnita Gautam. Royal Challengers Bangalore recently announced that the 27-year-old would be joining the players’ support staff as a sports massage therapist, effectively becoming the first woman to be appointed so by any IPL team. “I’ve had this dream to come to India and be the first women to work with a men’s team for over six years now,” says Gautam, who was born and raised in Vancouver, Canada, but currently resides in Chandigarh.

It was exactly this aspiration to “break barriers” that led Gautam to come to India in 2017, while going against a lot of people, including her parents. You could say sports has always been an intrinsic part of her life, and interestingly, it was the injuries she faced in her basketball career that led to her interest in sports massage therapy. “It was through those injuries that I understood the importance of having a good sports medicine team. So I decided to pursue my career as an athletic therapist and specialise in massage/soft tissue release,” she explains.

Not many women, however, take up this profession and according to Gautam, it could be due to the rigorous travel schedule and physicality aspect of treating athletes. “The mindset of others could also be a limiting factor. But this is changing, slowly and surely, and I believe more and more women will grow in this profession in the near future,” she adds.

Gautam will start working with the team soon and is looking forward to learning from head physiotherapist Evan Speechly and strength and conditioning coach Shankar Basu on and off the field. An avid follower of the cricket tournament, Gautam recalls how her father would wake her up at 5am in Canada because a match was being telecast on TV. “Every IPL team is amazing but since Bengaluru was my home town when I came to India in 2017, I’m Team RCB all the way! I’m excited to give my best and work endlessly to get players ready for the season,” she says.

Before cricket
During the FIBA Asia Cup in 2017, Gautam was in charge of the rehab of all the players of the India Women’s Basketball team. Calling it an “awesome” experience, she says, “Team India fought all odds and won in the Division B category which created history and moving up to Division A with Australia, Japan and other strong teams. I was privileged enough to be part of the team.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp