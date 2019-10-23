Home Cities Bengaluru

Wi-Fi-enabled AC SmartBus lounge launched in Bengaluru

The multi-modal transportation network has been working on intercity bus travel through their intercity bus vertical.

Published: 23rd October 2019 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2019 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With an aim to expand its footprint across India, IntrCity by RailYatri launched the first inter-city SmartBus lounge at Madiwala, Koramangala, in Bengaluru on October 21.

The multi-modal transportation network has been working on intercity bus travel through their intercity bus vertical. Setting sights on creating a truly integrated network of transportation that allows travelers to utilise the travel infrastructure of the country.

The SmartBus lounge comprises an air-conditioned facility with Wi-Fi connectivity and ample seating space with charging points and basic amenities like clean drinking water and toilets for travelers.
Spread across 600 square feet, the  lounge also houses work stations along with attendants to guide passengers towards their vehicle. It will also function as a ticketing station for people to buy their tickets offline.

Inaugurated by  Kapil Raizada, co-founder, RailYatri and Tejasvi Surya, Member of Parliament, South Bengaluru. Raizda said, “ We want to add a level of sophistication to the travel industry. This bus lounge is a step in the direction of adding standardisation to intercity bus travel. It will be an excellent addition to our city and a gift to Namma Bengaluru.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp