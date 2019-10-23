Wi-Fi-enabled AC SmartBus lounge launched in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With an aim to expand its footprint across India, IntrCity by RailYatri launched the first inter-city SmartBus lounge at Madiwala, Koramangala, in Bengaluru on October 21.

The multi-modal transportation network has been working on intercity bus travel through their intercity bus vertical. Setting sights on creating a truly integrated network of transportation that allows travelers to utilise the travel infrastructure of the country.

The SmartBus lounge comprises an air-conditioned facility with Wi-Fi connectivity and ample seating space with charging points and basic amenities like clean drinking water and toilets for travelers.

Spread across 600 square feet, the lounge also houses work stations along with attendants to guide passengers towards their vehicle. It will also function as a ticketing station for people to buy their tickets offline.

Inaugurated by Kapil Raizada, co-founder, RailYatri and Tejasvi Surya, Member of Parliament, South Bengaluru. Raizda said, “ We want to add a level of sophistication to the travel industry. This bus lounge is a step in the direction of adding standardisation to intercity bus travel. It will be an excellent addition to our city and a gift to Namma Bengaluru.”