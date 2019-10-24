Change on the cards

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: People are moving away from clutter and anchored lifestyles towards a more minimalist and fluid existence. More and more young people are looking for something that defines them, whether it is their relationships, career options, the spaces they live and work in, or their travel destinations. And the trend is visible even in their choice of wedding cards.

“The decision to look different and unique is big. This mindset is being reflected in the way couples are planning their wedding and wedding cards,” says Pallavi Jain, a 26-year-old graphic designer and founder of Kiana Bespoke Invitations & Stationery, which is located on Lavelle Road.

“Our USP is our bespoke cards, gifts and stationery. They are individualistic and reflect our clients’ personalities. I spend time with them to understand what they are looking for. We have our own designs that are on offer for a price but we also create new designs for our clients,” says Jain, who specialises in creating cards with a dainty and elegant blend of floral designs, traditional motifs of religious icons and motifs, and contemporary themes. “People are more conscious about environment and ecology, and more and more of them are opting for e-cards to minimise use of paper. We also create video invites, which are becoming a craze among the young,” she adds, explaining that people are breaking out of stereotypes, and wedding cards no longer have the imprint of tradition alone.

“There is a definite shift towards minimalism. Less is more is in trend. There are couples, who want simple cards with simple content. There are others, who opt for caricatures of the groom and the bride on the cards with some funny and quirky content. They tell me that their wedding is meant to be a happy and fun-filled occasion,” she says, adding that they work around the client’s budget. “Bengalureans are price sensitive people but the young are looking for a change,” she adds.