Home Cities Bengaluru

Colleges will track students even after graduation  

The Univeristy Grants Commission will help affiliated colleges create their own alumni tracking system on the lines of premier institutes like IIMs and IITs.

Published: 24th October 2019 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Univeristy Grants Commission will help affiliated colleges create their own alumni tracking system on the lines of premier institutes like IIMs and IITs.

A robust network of alumni will not only work as an inspiration for students of the institutes, but will also keep them informed of new avenues and career options, besides helping them with placements. This idea of an alumni association is yet to sink at the university level, said Bhushan Patwardhan, vice chairman of UGC.

A national level software is in the offing for universities to use, develop and grow.
“All the students will get IDs and will update what they are pursuing academically and professionally, in the group,” said Bhushan.

The developments regarding the software are up on the UGC website for the perusal of the universities and colleges. A task force to formulate a policy document for tracking student progress after higher education and using the tracked data to assess the impact of higher education reforms is in the stage of finalisation, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp