Home Cities Bengaluru

Cops red-light drunk auto driver, save kids

He did not have a licence on him, nor was he wearing a uniform; Madiwala Traffic Police seize vehicle 

Published: 24th October 2019 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

Madiwala traffic SI with the errant auto driver and schoolkids I EXPRESS

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Madivala traffic police on Wednesday afternoon played the good cop, literally, and came to the rescue of two little schoolchildren who were being driven rashly by a drunk auto driver. Moreover, after they secured the little kids, they spent time with them, entertaining them with stories and chocolates, while waiting for their respective parents to arrive to pick them up.

The children are in UKG
The drunk auto driver, Umesh, 27, was booked for drink driving, not wearing his uniform, not carrying his driver’s licence and driving rashly under influence of alcohol — piling up a fine amount of Rs 14,000. 
Madivala Traffic Police Sub-inspector Jayaramu T D and Head Constable Sridhar Kugatoli were regulating traffic at Bommanahalli Junction at around 12.50 pm when two motorists came and alerted them about an auto being driven rashly with two little schoolchildren in it.

The two policemen immediately started looking out for the autorickshaw which they were told would pass the junction in a few minutes. Soon they spotted it as it sped past them. Jumping on to their two-wheeler,  the two cops chased the auto and forced the driver to stop.
When they asked the driver Umesh why he was driving in such a rash manner with two little kids seated behind, they smelt alcohol on his breath when he started replying. They immediately seized the autorickshaw.

“Umesh said he had picked up the children from Lawrence High School in HSR Layout. But while he was talking, we could smell alcohol on his breath. I checked him with the alcometer and it showed his consumption well above permissible limits. Umesh was also not wearing uniform and when we asked him to show the driver’s licence, he did not have it. We then booked a case against him for the various offences and imposed the fine,” said Jayaramu.

That done, the two policemen were faced with another problem:What to do with the two little children?
They asked the children to get out of the autorickshaw and sat them safely on the footpath. They then took their school diaries, got their respective parents’ phone numbers and called to inform them about the incident.

“We told them we would either drop them to school directly or to their respective homes. But both the children’s parents said they would pick them up,” said Jayaramu.
As the two children waited for the parents, the two cops comforted them.
The parents reached the spot to find the kids smiling in the company of the two cops. “I’m so thankful to the policemen. I used to have a poor opinion of the traffic police for not managing the traffic well, but I was wrong. They have saved our kids today,” said a visibly relieved parent who did not wish to be named.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp