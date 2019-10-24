Duo on rented bike attack advocate with belt, attempt to rob him in HSR Layout

HM Chaithanya Swamy By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two miscreants attacked a 25-year-old advocate and attempted to rob him of his valuables in HSR Layout Sector 5 on October 19.

According to a complaint filed by Azhar Ali Farooqi, a resident of CPWD quarters, HSR Layout Sector 1, the miscreants, in their early 20s, assaulted him with a blunt metal object and a belt.

The miscreants demanded him to part with the valuables and when people gathered they left without taking any valuables.

During the investigation, police found that the miscreants had rented a scooter from a bike rental company in HSR Layout.

Around 9.30 am on October 19, Azhar was on his way to court on his bike. Near BDA Complex 14th Main, HSR Layout Sector 5, two youths on a scooter tried to brush against Azhar’s bike and make him fall off. Azhar avoided the duo, who followed him and again attempted to brush against his vehicle. When Azhar questioned them, they intercepted him and got into an argument to make it appear like a road rage incident.

“They started hitting me, and when I tried to call the police from my mobile, they pushed me on to the road and started kicking me,” Azhar said. They beat Azhar with a belt and other objects and took away his mobile phone and wallet.

Passersby and commuters rushed to the spot and stopped the miscreants, who immediately left on their scooter. Azhar called the police and informed them about the incident. He later underwent treatment for his injuries and went to court.

A medico-legal case (MLC) report was sent to the jurisdictional HSR Layout police about the attack, and a complaint was registered. Azhar managed to note down the registration number of the scooter (KA-05-AJ-7838), and also complained to the rental company.

An investigating officer from HSR Layout police station said that efforts are on to nab the duo. They had produced a driving licence before renting the scooter, and the address on the licence was of the driving school. The rider had got his licence with the help of the driving school, and his house address was not available.

According to Azhar, the duo spoke to him in a mix of Hindi and Urdu, and did not wear helmets. Within three minutes of escaping from the crime spot, they returned the scooter to the rental company, the officer added.