Home Cities Bengaluru

Private vans stay off roads, parents seek alternatives

Parents had to look for alternative transport to send their children to school.

Published: 24th October 2019 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Several private van drivers did not attend work on Wednesday in view of a convention organised by Karnataka United School and Light Motor Vehicles Drivers’ Union to demand for school permit to be given to private school vehicles. Parents had to look for alternative transport to send their children to school.

“This was not a strike, but a convention for all the union groups to discuss their demands. Though there is a provision under the Motor Vehicles Act for school cabs, the Regional Transport Office does not recognise and harasses us by levying penalties. Hence, we are demanding for school permits. Also, the road tax on school buses is Rs 1,800 per annum, but for us it is Rs 25,000,” said Shanmugham, president of the union.

“This affects drivers’ livelihood and also burdens the parents as the tax is passed on to them. Parking is a major issue. Children are picked up from far off places, and given the traffic, it makes sense for the driver to wait to pick them up after school. For this, we need parking, so that traffic jams are not caused,” he added.

Sridhar, a parent of a 4-year-old studying in Kindergarten said, “We have employed a private van for my son and the driver informed us a day in advance that he would not come to work. As both my wife and I work, we could not take the day off to drop him.”

OTHER DEMANDS
Union’s demands include withdrawing high registration fee and traffic violation penalty, creating a welfare board for unorganised drivers and giving social insurance.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp