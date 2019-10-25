Home Cities Bengaluru

Innovators to showcase latest technology at Bengaluru summit

The conference will have more than 250 experts addressing over 3,500 delegates and around 300 exhibitors who will showcase their services, products and technologies.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government has invited startups, companies, venture capitalists and students from across India to be a part of Bengaluru Tech Summit 2019 (BTS), scheduled to kickstart at the Bangalore Palace between November 18 and 20.

The event, which provides a platform for discussion and deliberation to encourage disruptive technologies, will include four track sessions on Smart IT, Smart BIO, Global Innovation Alliances and Impact.
Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan, who is also Minister for Information Technology, Biotechnology and Science and Technology, said, “The summit will be an ideal platform for startups and innovators to showcase their innovations to governments, delegations and industries from at least 19 countries from around the world. The summit will bring together thought leaders, technocrats, researchers, innovators, investors and policy-makers from across the world. It will focus on latest ideas in emerging technologies with innovations in IT, Electronics, Animation and Biotechnology including Internet of Things, Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Machine Intelligence, Predictive Medicines, Gene editing, Biomedical Innovation, and a lot more.”

A few highlights of the summit will be Rural IT Quiz, BT Quiz, Thought Leaders Conclave and daily award ceremonies for STPI IT Export Awards, Smart Bio Awards and Bengaluru Impact Awards, Ramana Reddy, said Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Information Technology, Biotechnology and Science and Technology.

The summit will be conducted under the guidance of the ‘Vision Group’ consisting of senior industry captains across verticals. Registrations can be done at www.bengalurutechsummit.com.

The conference will have more than 250 experts addressing over 3,500 delegates and around 300 exhibitors who will showcase their services, products and technologies. The summit is expected to have a gathering of the world’s most influential leaders, innovators, industry captains and research heads.

