Home Cities Bengaluru

Private players to sell treated water for construction work

In a bid to ensure that only treated water is used for construction activities across the city, BWSSB has decided to allow private players sell recycled water.

Published: 25th October 2019 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

The BWSSB presently supplies recycled water at Rs 15/kl for secondary treated water and Rs 20/kl for tertiary treated water | Express

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a bid to ensure that only treated water is used for construction activities across the city, BWSSB has decided to allow private players sell recycled water. A separate portal is being created with the assistance of National Informatics Centre that will cater only to treated water available with BWSSB and private players.

BWSSB Chairman Tushar Girinath told The New Indian Express, “There is a surplus of treated water at many apartments in the city. The water released by Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) is used for gardening and cleaning. It is hardly being released in the underground drainage network. By permitting them to sell this water for construction activities, apartment owners will receive remuneration as well as provide easy access to the required water.”

BWSSB will ensure it is regulated by issuing No Objection Certificates to sellers. “We will also fix the fares,” he said. The BWSSB presently supplies recycled water at Rs 15/kl for secondary treated water and Rs 20/kl for tertiary.  

Girinath added, “However, supply of water through our tankers to a far-off location is not in the interest of BWSSB as well as the builder. The priority for our STPs is to supply water to neighbouring areas. We also have limited number of tankers, which might lead to a longer wait time. Hence, it would be easier to source water from a seller in their vicinity.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp