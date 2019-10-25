Woman files plaint againt husband for dowry harassment

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 31-year-old woman has knocked on the doors of police complaining that her husband has been harassing her for dowry and forcing her to leave the house. According to the complaint filed by Tabassum (name changed), she is the second wife of Tousif (name changed), who is employed with a private company, while it was her third marriage. During the wedding in June 2019, the couple had agreed to marry without any dowry, but she was allegedly harassed from the very beginning.

Tabassum just a week after getting married, her husband started demanding dowry and then started beating her often. Tabassum has alleged that even Tousif’s elder brother used to harass her for dowry.



Tabassum filed the complaint against the duo with DJ Halli police. An investigating officer said, “We have taken up a case of domestic violence and dowry harassment. The officers will also arrange for a counselling session as its a marital dispute.