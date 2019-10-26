Home Cities Bengaluru

Caution before crackers

Burns are common during Deepavali. Here’s what you must keep in mind to prevent injuries, and/or to help people when they are injured.

Published: 26th October 2019 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2019 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Dr Aslesha Sheth
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Burns are common during Deepavali. Here’s what you must keep in mind to prevent injuries, and/or to help people when they are injured. There can be first, second and third degree burns especially to parts of the face, neck, and limbs while handling fireworks or lamps.

Immediate first aid
Keep the affected area under cold tap water for a minimum of 10-20 minutes or immerse the affected part in ice water for about 

10-20 minutes.
After washing and cooling under water, if the burnt area is raw, use a cling film or sterile plastic bag to cover the affected area until you reach the hospital.
Silverex ointment can be applied over the wound before getting to the hospital after adequately cooling 
the wound.
If the size of the affected area of burns is more than the size of your palm then please get medical help immediately.

Never ever

  • Touch the burn with unsterile hands
  • Use any lotions, creams or ointments 
  • Use any adhesive dressing

(The writer is the clinical lead - consultant and in-charge, Department of Emergency Medicine, Kauvery Hospital, Chennai)

BURNS INVOLVING CLOTHING

If the clothing of the affected person has caught fire, then give immediate first aid that involves the following steps:
STOP: the person whose clothing is on fire from running in panic to prevent spread of the flames.
DROP: the casualty to the floor. 
WRAP: them in a blanket/coat/rug — a fabric that isn’t flammable.
ROLL: the casualty to put out the fire and flames.

  •  Call for an ambulance. 
  • Start the cooling process with a shower or hose pipe with water over the affected areas.
  •  Remove any constricting jewellery or items over the affected individual.
  • If a patient develops signs of altered sensorium, has decreased responsiveness or breathing difficulty, they should be taken to hospital immediately to avoid life-threatening outcomes.

Keep in mind

Don’t rub the affected area.
Don’t pull off clothing if it is stuck to the affected area.
Don’t apply salt, coconut oil or turmeric powder to the affected area.

Don’t burst blisters, if any are formed. 
Do not ignore if burns affect children and the elderly.
Do not ignore deeper degrees of burns as such individuals will require immediate medical attention.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp