Children attend training on ‘Global day of Giving’ 

By Express News Service

Dale Carnegie of India celebrated ‘Global Day of Giving’ by training more than 500 underprivileged children. The children were trained a basic communication and people skills that will support them with essential life skills.Dale Carnegie of India partnered with NGOs such as Akshay Patra, Kotak Education Trust, Akanksha Foundation, Bharti Foundation, Navjyoti India and Sonalika Foundation for this initiative.

Global Day of Giving was implemented in Mumbai, Pune, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai. Globally, over 100 Dale Carnegie offices around the world participate in the Global Day of Giving to strengthen communities by developing the leadership and relationship skills of young adults. The training workshops had engaging exercises designed to help children hone skills like interpersonal communication, focus and self-control, critical thinking and relationship building lessons that will help them prepare well for life challenges.

Commenting on the initiative, Pallavi Jha, chairperson and managing director, Dale Carnegie of India said, “Education is the most important catalyst for social transformation. Global Day of Giving has always helped us to instill a sense of purpose for the country’s youth. We are fortunate to empower young minds through literacy and build a foundation for those who are lesser privileged, to improve their lives. We look forward to making a positive impact with this initiative and shaping many more bright futures of India.”