Home Cities Bengaluru

Give details of action on errant cabbies: Karnataka HC 

According to this direction, the state has to provide the number of cases where action was sought for cancellation of drivers’s licences for misbehaving with passengers. 

Published: 26th October 2019 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2019 03:05 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka high court

Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday directed the state government to submit details of permission sought to take action against cab aggregators under the Karnataka On-demand Transportation Technology Aggregators Rules, 2016. This is in connection with cab drivers misbehaving with passengers.
A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S R Krishna Kumar was hearing a PIL filed by advocate R V Rama Reddy and others. 

According to this direction, the state has to provide the number of cases where action was sought for cancellation of drivers’s licences for misbehaving with passengers. 

State fails to implement Mental Healthcare Act

In another PIL, the court observed that the state government has failed to implement the Mental Healthcare Act and directed the state to constitute a Mental Health Review Board. The court was hearing the PIL filed by N Sanjay and others seeking directions for implementation of the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017, and also the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka High court cab drivers errant cab drivers
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp