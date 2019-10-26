Give details of action on errant cabbies: Karnataka HC 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday directed the state government to submit details of permission sought to take action against cab aggregators under the Karnataka On-demand Transportation Technology Aggregators Rules, 2016. This is in connection with cab drivers misbehaving with passengers.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S R Krishna Kumar was hearing a PIL filed by advocate R V Rama Reddy and others.



According to this direction, the state has to provide the number of cases where action was sought for cancellation of drivers’s licences for misbehaving with passengers.

State fails to implement Mental Healthcare Act

In another PIL, the court observed that the state government has failed to implement the Mental Healthcare Act and directed the state to constitute a Mental Health Review Board. The court was hearing the PIL filed by N Sanjay and others seeking directions for implementation of the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017, and also the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.