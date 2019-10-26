Home Cities Bengaluru

Prison-grown vegetables a big hit at Krishi Mela in Bengaluru

Krishi Mela saw the sale of freshly-grown vegetables at numerous stalls, however it was one stall that peaked the interest of most people at the University of Agricultural Sciences campus. 

Published: 26th October 2019 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2019 03:14 PM   |  A+A-

Customers check out vegetables that were grown by prisoners, at Krishi Mela on Friday. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)

By Ranjani Madhavan 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Krishi Mela saw the sale of freshly-grown vegetables at numerous stalls, however it was one stall that peaked the interest of most people at the University of Agricultural Sciences campus. Raddish, bananas, guavas, drumstick, ridge gourd, brinjal, bottle gourd, sapota and many more vegetables grown by 30 inmates of the open air prison at Devanahalli, were being sold in this stall set up by the Department of Prisons and Correctional Services. 

Inmates are sent here from other prions on account of good behaviour. Of the 113,25 acre, nearly 70 acre of the jail is used solely for cultivation. 

“Though the jail was built to take in 70 prisoners, we have only 30. The men spend seven-to-eight hours each day, working on the farm. 15 to 20 acres of the land has ‘toor dal’, which has grown to a height of seven feet. We also grow bitter gourd, jack fruit, ragi, seetaphal, gooseberries, mango, apple, chillis, jamun, marigold flowers, lemon and coconut trees,” said Mallikarjun, superintendent of the open air jail. Cows, sheep and hens are also present on the farm.

“Several inmates and officers come from agricutlural backgrounds and have that experience. We also have officers from the horticulture, agriculture and veterinary departments to provide training. They prisoner eat what they grow and the remaining is sold to HOPCOMS at Lalbagh,” Mallikarjun said.
Milk production by itself fetches Rs 1 lakh for the department. The stall at the mela was running out of produce and their truck was sent to procure more from Devanahalli. On day one of the mela, they made Rs 7,000 in half a day.

Though the jail started in 1972, Mallikarjun said farming was scaled up only two years ago. Drip and sprinkler irrigation is used and water is drawn from three water bodies. The inmates are attempting to make their farming 100 per cent organic. 70 per cent of it is natural at present, with only the occasional use of insecticides. Compost is not taken from the government but is homegrown, using manure from the cattle. 

While prisons are known to make people depressed, owing to lack of freedom, the strategy here remains different. This is only one of its kind in the state, Mallikarjun added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
University of Agricultural Sciences Bengaluru krishi mela Department of Prisons and Correctional Services KArnataka inmates harvest
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp