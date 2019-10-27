Home Cities Bengaluru

Hospitals gear up for emergencies

Every year, the day after Deepavali is followed by gloom in hospitals, due to firecracker-related accidents.

Published: 27th October 2019 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2019 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Every year, the day after Deepavali is followed by gloom in hospitals, due to firecracker-related accidents. Last year, Minto Eye Hospital alone had treated over 100 grievous cases of eye injuries the day after Deepavali, most of who were children. Keeping this in mind, the health department has asked health authorities at government hospitals to make arrangements to deal with untoward incidents this Deepavali.

“We have been asked to ensure that hospitals make all necessary arrangements to deal with any medical emergency,” Dr Bindu N L, from a government hospital said.Hospitals must have requisite medical staff, medicines, test kits and other equipments. Hospitals have also been asked to ensure that ambulances in their respective health institutions are available.

A doctor from Minto Hospital said, “For every 10 patients with firecracker-related eye injuries, nine are children and most of them are permanently blinded. The injury is caused by shrapnel penetrating the eye due to high-pressure bursts. People should wear protective eye-gear, but not opt for sunglasses, as complete visibility is important. In case of an accident, eyes should not be washed. People wearing contact lenses must know that heat and chemical fumes react with the lens and can irreversibly damage eye-sight.”
Doctors and the right apparatus must be kept ready in burn wards, and every patient must be provided medical aid, without having to wait to complete formalities.

While directing hospitals to depute maximum staff on Deepavali, authorities asked them to ensure there is no shortage of blood and oxygen cylinders. Meanwhile, private hospitals have set up helplines.“Every year, patients find it tough to reach the right hospital. So, we have set up an emergency helpline. A dedicated professional will be deployed to handle only Deepavali-related calls,” said a release from the hospital.

Six-yr-old bystander falls victim to cracker injury
A six-year-old boy suffered a serious eye injury when he was watching his neighbours bursting crackers, at 11 am on Saturday. The incident occurred at Vadarapalli near Mylasandra. However, the boy was not rushed to a hospital immediately and was taken to Minto Eye Hospital only at 4 pm, with a red eye. “This is the first case of grievous injury this Deepavali. Venkatesh’s right eye is affected. The patient has epithelial defect, with swelling of cornea, anterior dislocations of lens, hyphema (blood in the front chamber of eye) with vitreous hemorrhage, retinal detachment with intraocular foreign body,” said Dr Sujatha Rathod, Director of Minto Eye Hospital. The doctors said the boy will now undergo surgery.

DIWALI HELPLINE NUMBERS

Minto Ophthalmic Hospital
080 2670 1646
Victoria Hospital
080 2670 1150
Rainbow Children’s Hospital
8884436024
Toll free umber
18002122

