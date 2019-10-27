Home Cities Bengaluru

No use objecting to SWM laws: Citizens

The civic body has received little response to the draft of solid waste management by-laws- 2019, which was published on September 26.

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The civic body has received little response to the draft of solid waste management by-laws- 2019, which was published on September 26. The second notification was issued a week back by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), seeking public opinion before gazetting the draft. After receiving no response to the first notification issued on September 26, BBMP extended the last date to seek objections to October 31.

Randeep D, BBMP, Special Commissioner, Solid Waste Management, told The New Sunday Express that the second notification was issued to ensure people read the draft and raise objections, if any.
“Later people should not point fingers at the state, saying that citizens were not aware of the draft by-laws. Looking at the response it can be understood that citizens have appreciated the points stated in the draft. However, there are some objections that have been raised and need to be addressed. This will be disclosed after the date of receiving objections is over,” he added.

Some citizens say they see no use in voicing their concerns, “There is no point, the ground situation of Bengaluru will not improve. Despite the rule of segregation and directions to penalise offenders, black spots and garbage piles will continue, as there are no checks on the contractors, auto tippers and pourakarmikas, who dump garbage on the road,” said Sumanth, a resident of Rajararajeshwari Nagar zone, from where BBMP gets most complaints.

‘SWM draft needs many corrections’  
N S Ramakanth, co-founder, solid waste management round table, said there are several things that need to be corrected in the draft. “Like adding more marshals, one for each ward is too less. Door-to-door collection is not improving as there is no control on compactor and auto tippers. If they get more money they will shift towards collecting waste from commercial establishments instead of residential areas. The draft speaks little on officials being penalised for not implementing the rules.”

