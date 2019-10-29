Home Cities Bengaluru

Knitted with love

You could say Dina Sengupta has barely got any spare time on her hands.

Published: 29th October 2019 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : You could say Dina Sengupta has barely got any spare time on her hands. And it wouldn’t be an uncommon sight to find strands of wool or crochet hooks between her fingers either. The educator has been busy making blankets for the underprivileged children of Bengaluru and will finish making her first one in 10 days or so. Sengupta’s work is part of her volunteering efforts for the Blanket of Love initiative, which aims to ensure that children don’t get cold this winter. It was announced by city-based non-profit organisation, A Hundred Hands, last week.

“We want to encourage people to take up a craft and associate it with a good cause,” explains Mala Dhawan, a founder trustee of the organisation, which tries to bring back handmade textiles and empower artisans. The idea came from an interaction Dhawan had with some crochet enthusiasts at the annual handmade collective held by the organisation.

“A couple of people told me that their families were tired of getting crochet gifts, and they had almost stopped pursuing the craft,” she recalls, adding that the initiative, thus, has a two-fold purpose. “We want to ensure that the art of knitting and crochet doesn’t get lost. And the first thing that comes to mind when one mentions the skill is blankets,” she adds. 

Understanding that not everyone may have the time to knit an entire blanket themselves, the organisation also gives people the option of sending in 20 separate or joined granny squares (where each is made of eight rounds and eight inch squares). “Our volunteers will join these to make a blanket,” says Dhawan, who wants to start the donation drive for children in hospital wards, orphanages and on the streets by mid-December. 

The organisation had made a similar announcement some years ago and were overwhelmed by the response received. “We received squares from groups in the Gulf, USA and UK. Now that we have a small team of volunteers, we thought we could make the announcement again,” says Dhawan, adding that other individuals too have come forward to volunteer. The most surprising contribution has been that of youngsters who are showing an interest in crochet. “In an age when it’s easy to plug in to a gadget or screen, it’s nice to make something tangible with their hands,” says Dhawan. The organisation hopes to give out at least 1,000 blankets this year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp