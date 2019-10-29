St Mary’s HS ropes in foreign teacher for spoken English

Home Cities Bengaluru

Rita Beek taking a class at St Mary’s High School at Koodathayi

By Melena Thomas  
Express News Service

KOCHI: St Mary’s High School, an aided institution, at Koodathayi has gone the extra mile by roping in a foreign teacher to provide spoken English lessons to its students and teachers. 
Rita Beek from Frankfurt, a retired headteacher, has started coaching the Student Police Cadets (SPCs), students of classes VIII and IX, besides language teachers. 

“Spoken English has its importance. Speaking English will immensely help students open up job opportunities besides improving the ability to communicate and relate to people from across the world. This is the major reason we applied for the service of a foreign teacher. Even the parents are very excited that their children are getting coached in international standards,” said E D Shailaja, headmistress of the school. “The teachers are also provided training as part of empowering them,” she said. 
“I see this as a great experience. Most of the students are eager to learn,” said Rita Beek, who will be here till November 15. 

According to Reji J Karot, CPO, Students Police Cadet, training classes for the SPCs are held in the morning- from 9 am to 9.45 am, for teachers in the evening- from 4pm to 5 pm, on all weekdays. Training for students of classes VIII and IX are arranged during free periods.
The school had applied for the service of a teacher via Senior Experten Service, a volunteering organisation in Germany, which provides the service of experts and executives who are either retired or taking some time off work. 

Last year, the school had taken the help of a foreign coach to train its students in football. The institution also arranged for special training for girl students in football.
 In 2017, the school had brought in a foreign coach to train the school band set.

