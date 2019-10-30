Home Cities Bengaluru

Eleven bikers nabbed for popping wheelies

The bikers told the police that some of them are studying in colleges and a few others work as mechanics. Some of them did not have driving licence too.

Published: 30th October 2019 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 04:17 PM   |  A+A-

The 11 bikers who were nabbed for doing wheelies on Monday evening | express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru Rural police have arrested 11 bikers for popping a wheelie on the busy Airport Road and Jakkur Flyover. They were arrested on Monday after several residents complained to the police that bikers come on the busy roads to pop wheelies.

A senior police officer from Doddaballapura police said, “Bikers come to Airport Road to perform wheelies but escape after noticing police patrol vehicles. So, we decided to ride our own bikes to catch them. On Monday, 17 bikers were performing stunts and the policemen recorded them. While 11 of them were nabbed, six others ran away leaving their vehicles on the spot.

All the arrested are aged between 18 and 23 and are residents of Nagawara, RT Nagar and Hebbal. The police officer said a couple of bikes may have been stolen by them and they have informed the jurisdictional police to verify the documents.

The bikers told the police that some of them are studying in colleges and a few others work as mechanics. Some of them did not have driving licence too.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp