Eleven bikers nabbed for popping wheelies

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru Rural police have arrested 11 bikers for popping a wheelie on the busy Airport Road and Jakkur Flyover. They were arrested on Monday after several residents complained to the police that bikers come on the busy roads to pop wheelies.

A senior police officer from Doddaballapura police said, “Bikers come to Airport Road to perform wheelies but escape after noticing police patrol vehicles. So, we decided to ride our own bikes to catch them. On Monday, 17 bikers were performing stunts and the policemen recorded them. While 11 of them were nabbed, six others ran away leaving their vehicles on the spot.

All the arrested are aged between 18 and 23 and are residents of Nagawara, RT Nagar and Hebbal. The police officer said a couple of bikes may have been stolen by them and they have informed the jurisdictional police to verify the documents.

The bikers told the police that some of them are studying in colleges and a few others work as mechanics. Some of them did not have driving licence too.