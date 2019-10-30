Fashion students create art with purpose

Lesly Joseph By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Saavi Garg, a seventh semester student of National Institute of Fashion Technology, Bengaluru, was watching environment activist Greta Thunberg’s speech at the United Nations, when she had a brainwave. When her team got an assignment the next day, one of the first ideas that came to them was taking Thunberg’s movement as a theme. “Our textile art is titled ‘How Dare You?’, and is a gesture to support Thunberg’s movement. We saw an image online, and decided to re-create it using leftover clothes. Through this, we are also showing our solidarity to the protest against climate change,” said Garg.

The team, which comprises three students – Aparna Balasubramanian, Saavi Garg and Arushi Shrivastava – from Fashion Design Department, and Jaspreet Kaur from Knitwear Design Department, believes that it’s high time for the youth to come forward. “We should take proactive action. That’s why we used black background, which means past is not relevant and we have to look forward,” said Kaur.

The team used various techniques to bring about the colour, shape and form of each element, without losing the base fabric’s innate properties. Said Shrivastava, “Roasting is a technique done on natural white organza to give a blown-ish tinge to the centre of the flowers. Similarly, it has been applied on georgette fabric to create a wavy texture on the petals’ surface. The main text of the installation, which reads, ‘How dare you?’, has been done by couching cotton thread on a cotton fabric base. The jacket worn by Thunberg has been created using garment construction techniques to form the collar and placket. Other techniques such as rusting, wax batik and fabric painting give a realistic touch to these fabric flowers.”

According to Monica A N, assistant professor, Department of Textile Design, such creative ideas come from collaborations between different departments. “It’s amazing to see how students are taking every opportunity to express their views,” she said.