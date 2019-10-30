FIRs filed against Congress workers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A security man of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-East) has filed a complaint against some Congress workers and supporters of former minister DK Shivakumar accusing them of deterring a public servant from discharging his duty.

Bharamappa Sunagar, an Armed Police Constable attached to the City Armed Reserve (CAR), has lodged the complaint with the Chikkajala police. According to the complaint, Sunagar was on duty on Saturday when Shivakumar, who was released from Tihar jail, returned to Bengaluru. Around 3pm, he was near the toll plaza at the international airport and found 10-15 people holding Congress party flags. As it was obstructing vehicular movement, he asked them move aside to make way for vehicles. But the people allegedly asked him, “Who are you to ask us, do you know who we are?” They also allegedly manhandled him.The Chikkajala police have registered an FIR in this connection.

Plaint against flexes

Another FIR has been lodged under the provisions of the Karnataka Open Places Disfigurement Act against Congress workers for allegedly putting up banners and flexes welcoming D K Shivakumar, on the International Airport Road.