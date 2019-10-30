WATCH | Students in Bengaluru theatre harassed for not standing during national anthem

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A group of students was forced to leave a cinema hall by other audience members at Orion Mall in Subramanyanagar police station limits because they did not stand up for the National Anthem.

The incident took place last Wednesday and the video of verbal duel between the students and others went viral on Tuesday.

A senior police officer said actors Arun Gowda and his female friend had also gone to watch the Tamil movie Asuran.

In the video, it can be seen that four boys and three girls sat in their seats while others were arguing with them for not standing up during the national anthem.

Who the hell are these goons to intimidate and threaten those who do not follow their dictate on nationalism?

Salute to those few people who stood their ground in front of threatening idiotic goons.pic.twitter.com/75BmveJHez — Ravi Nair (@t_d_h_nair) October 28, 2019

About 20 members of the audience forced the students to leave the cinema hall and one of the girl students recorded the crowd shouting at them when they were leaving.

“The video went viral on news channels and we came to know about the incident. But so far, no one came to file a case,” a police officer said.

Arun Gowda said, “The students did not stand up when the crowd asked them to. They said that this was not mandatory. Then one from the crowd said if army personnel can stand the whole day for us why can’t you stand for a minute? This led to an argument and the crowd started shouting shame shame and forced them to leave the hall.” The video was uploaded on social media and later deleted as the students’ identities were seen.