STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka tracks down 79 who attended jamaat

Earlier in the day, the minister said that so far, 13 people who were part of the event have tested negative for COVID-19.

Published: 01st April 2020 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2020 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

People who came for ‘Jamat’, a religious gathering at Nizamuddin, being taken to LNJP hospital for COVID-19 test on Tuesday | pti

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Telangana and Jammu and Kashmir witnessing the deaths of seven people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat (religious congregation) in New Delhi’s Nizammudin, due to COVID-19, Karnataka has stepped up its efforts to track those from the state who took part in the event. On Tuesday evening, Health Minister B Sriramulu said at least 54 people from Karnataka had travelled to Delhi to take part in the congregation that was held in the second week of March. By Tuesday night, the number had increased to 79.

“The numbers are set to rise as more and more people who attended the congregation contact the government. We have appealed to such people to reach out to us,” said Pankaj Pandey, Commissioner for Health and Family welfare.

“From Bidar alone, 26 people went to Delhi to take part in the congregation. All of them have been quarantined. The process of tracing and quarantining the others is under way,” Sriramulu said.

Earlier in the day, the minister said that so far, 13 people who were part of the event have tested negative for COVID-19. Also, at least 10 people from Belagavi, who attended the event, have been quarantined for the last 14 days and none of them have showed any symptoms, according to DC Dr S B Bommanahalli.

So far, the government has identified only the Sira man, who took part in the event and is among the state’s thee casualties, as the lone positive case.

The rising numbers also include foreign nationals who were accommodated in various districts in Karnataka. “At least 50 foreign nationals came to Karnataka and took accommodation in various districts including Bengaluru. Of them, 10 from Malaysia, 19 from Kyrgyzstan, 20 from Indonesia, four from South Africa, three from Gambia and one each from the UK, France and Kenya have been traced so far,” said Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

As of Tuesday, the state police have identified and quarantined 50 foreign nationals. Besides, measures have been taken to identify and quarantine around 300 others who took part in the markaz, a release from the state DG&IGP’s office said.

“Not just the people who were part of the event, even their primary and secondary contacts are being traced. All will be kept in isolation,” said Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar.

Heath and Family Welfare Department Additional Chief Secretary Jawaid Akhtar said the state has quarantined 78 people in connection with the Delhi congregration but the authorities are not sure if these people attended the religious event physically.

“The event has been determined as a source of spread for Coronavirus and was held between March 8 and March 20. We are not sure if they all attended the event, but they met frequently and  were associated with the congregation. They were quarantined 2-3 days ago. We appeal that others who attended the congregation must intimate the government on 080-29711171,” Akhtar said, adding that they are locating those who have reported themselves.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Let’s not make any mistake, coronavirus is very serious: Renowned cardiologist Rahul Potluri
Coronavirus lockdown: Community kitchens in Kerala deliver free food to needy at home
People who showed coronavirus symptoms being taken to various hospitals from Nizamuddin area in New Delhi on Monday March 30 2020. (Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Over 1000 evacuated from Nizamuddin in Delhi, several being tested for coronavirus
Sachitra Munjuwani and Bhaveena Dharmesh feeding stray dogs at Ernakulam. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lockdown tales: These two women are feeding stray dogs in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Lockdown Tales: This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
Gallery
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
Before you make fun of your friends and family members over their birthday, remember some dashing personalities were also born on this day.
Born on April 1: Former Vice President Hamid Ansari to WWE star Randy Orton, celebrities, VIPs who celebrate birthdays on April Fool's
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp