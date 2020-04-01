STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Memories Of Ramayan

The last few are an involuntary throwback to the ’90s. We are all stuck indoors, stepping out only to buy essentials and groceries.

Published: 01st April 2020 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2020 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Hriday Ranjan
Express News Service

The last few are an involuntary throwback to the ’90s. We are all stuck indoors, stepping out only to buy essentials and groceries. There are no visits to pubs, bars and multiplexes. And Doordarshan has announced reruns of the television series, Ramayan. Youngsters today might not realise what a big deal Ramayan was, so here’s a bit of context. The show began airing in 1987, and was the most watched television show in the country with an astounding 82 per cent viewership! It shot Arun Govil into superstardom. Ramayan also began a trend of mythological television shows, till cable television introduced us to soap operas.

At my home, Ramayan was given the same respect accorded to religious texts. While watching the show, we were asked to sit on the floor in a respectable position. No stretching of legs, no eating food, and no talking during the show. Since the show was on one of its early reruns when I got to watch it, my family members already knew what was coming up. I had been brought up on Amar Chitra Katha versions of the epic, and was fascinated to see how the comics translated to television serials.In an age without superheroes, my favourite character in the epic was Hanuman. While I didn’t understand much of the epic’s messaging, I was fascinated by Hanuman bashing up goons, carrying a mountain, and setting fire to Lanka. And the makers understood this. The dialogues featuring Hanuman involved action and comedy, played fittingly by the legendary wrestler Dara Singh. Since we had a tiny black and white television at home, I would visit my neighbours with larger, colour televisions to watch the spectacle in all its colourful glory. My fascination with mythology was further strengthened when I joined my school. It was a spiritual ashram that forbade students from consuming news, television, and films. The only silver lining was the screening of mythological epics like Ramayan and Mahabharat.

While Ramayan was the most revered show, children my age were fascinated by other television shows produced by the same filmmaker – Ramanand Sagar. After Ramayan, he went on to make shows like Alif Laila. The catchy theme songs of these two shows still reverberate in my memories. And while my parents revered Ramayan, I was partial towards Mahabharat. In fact, I’m told that the first two songs I learnt in my life were Vande Mataram and the title song of Mahabharat.

It’s funny that in spite of my maniacal obsession with television as a child, I today live without one. I have considered getting one on a number of occasions, but have eventually stayed away from it. When the government announced the reruns on Doordarshan, I was curious to see how the show has aged. To my surprise, it seems to have aged quite well. Unlike Mahabharat, there wasn’t as much on graphics and VFX. The show is driven primarily by dialogues, and is surprisingly well-paced. By the third episode, we see Arun Govil as the young Lord Ram, being trained under the sage Vishwamitra. Listening to the title track flooded my mind with emotions and nostalgia, and the scenes featuring Hanuman brought a smile to my face. 

Perhaps the children of today will never understand what the fuss is all about. In the age of Snapchat and Avengers, the shows might seem awkward and slow. But as I watched the episodes on YouTube, I found myself involuntarily straightening my back and correcting my posture!

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Let’s not make any mistake, coronavirus is very serious: Renowned cardiologist Rahul Potluri
Coronavirus lockdown: Community kitchens in Kerala deliver free food to needy at home
People who showed coronavirus symptoms being taken to various hospitals from Nizamuddin area in New Delhi on Monday March 30 2020. (Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Over 1000 evacuated from Nizamuddin in Delhi, several being tested for coronavirus
Sachitra Munjuwani and Bhaveena Dharmesh feeding stray dogs at Ernakulam. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lockdown tales: These two women are feeding stray dogs in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Lockdown Tales: This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
Gallery
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
Before you make fun of your friends and family members over their birthday, remember some dashing personalities were also born on this day.
Born on April 1: Former Vice President Hamid Ansari to WWE star Randy Orton, celebrities, VIPs who celebrate birthdays on April Fool's
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp